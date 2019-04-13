Cowgirls complete series sweep against UCA with run-rule win

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - McNeese softball used a 10-run fourth inning to win the Southland Conference series finale 10-0 (5 innings) against Central Arkansas and a sweep of the series Saturday morning.
McNeese 23-22 (14-4 SLC) got its offense going in the fourth frame and took advantage of three Bear errors in the inning to score 10 runs on 10 hits.
Senior Aubree Turbeville got the hitting spree going with a leadoff single up the middle. Haylee Brinlee’s double to left center moved pinch runner Alayis Seneca to third then a throwing error allowed Seneca to break a scoreless game.
After an error allowed Alexandria Saldivar to reach first base, Sara Geier singled to UCA’s starting pitcher Rio Sanchez that scored Brinlee.
Justyce McClain singled to third base for another run then Cori McCrary brought home two more runs on another a single. McCrary then stole third and scored on a single up the middle by Demi Boudreaux.
After a UCA pitching change, the Cowgirls continued its scoring when Seneca single up the middle then a Kaylee Lopez double to left center scored pinch runner Gracie Devall. Brinlee’s ground out then scored Seneca and a pinch-hit RBI single through the right side by Taylor Strother scored Lopez.
Another pinch-hit single through the right side by senior Megan Holmes moved Strother to second before a ground out by McClain ended the inning.
UCA (21-23, 7-11 SLC) was held to three hits, all singles by Cowgirl pitcher Caroline Settle who improved to 6-7 on the year with the win.
After giving up a hit to start the game, Settle retired the next seven batters before giving up another hit. Settled retired the Bears in order in the fourth before facing five batters in the fifth for her third complete game.
NOTES
- For the second straight game, McNeese picked up at least 10 hits
- 10 Cowgirls picked up at least one hit
- Demi Boudreaux and Kaylee Lopez led McNeese with two hits apiece
- Lopez was 2 for three with two doubles, two RBI and scored one run
- Cori McCrary and Haylee Brinlee also had two hits apiece with one of Brinlee’s hits being a double.
- McCrary, Lopez and Brinlee all had two RBI’s
- Settle gave up three hits, walked one and struck out two
SERIES NOTES
- McNeese outscored UCA 17-1
- Picked up two shutout wins
- Had a team .427 batting average
- Picked up 32 hits, 6 doubles, 15 RBI and stole 14 of 15 bases
- The pitching staff combined for a 0.37 ERA, allowed 12 hits, three runs, one earned run, nine walks and struck out 5
- Three different pitchers picked up wins- Amber Coons, Alexsandra Flores, and Caroline Settle
