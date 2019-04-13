JUCO transfer Curtis shines in Blue and Gold game

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - During a day that saw the McNeese offense go back and forth with the defense, receiver Davion Curtis made his presence felt.
The transfer from Tyler Junior College hauled in a pair of touchdown passes including one from 19 yards out on the opening drive of the day from sophomore quarterback Cody Orgeron.
“He’s going to make a lot of plays for us. He can threaten you with speed, he’s good in and out of his breaks, and can catch the ball,” said cornerback Colby Burton. “He could potentially be an all-conference and All-American receiver here.”
The redshirt-sophomore has history with first-year head coach Sterlin Gilbert, having being coach by him in high school and at the University of Texas. Gilbert is glad to have Curtis in Lake Charles and feels that he’ll be a guy that the Pokes will rely on in 2019.
“The unique thing about Davion is that I coached him in high school, at Texas, and now here (McNeese) so I’ve had the opportunity to coach him in three different spots,” head coach Sterlin Gilbert said. “Great kid, great smile, great work habit, and he can run. Those are the expectations with Davion and I’m excited he had some success today.”
