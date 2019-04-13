First Alert Forecast: Strong to severe storms likely today

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. There is a good chance for strong to severe storms by this afternoon. All aspects of severe weather are possible. That includes large hail, strong to damaging winds, and tornadoes. Make sure you stay weather aware today.
All of Southwest Louisiana could be hit by severe weather today. There is a high risk located just north of I-10 through northern Louisiana. Everyone else has an medium risk. Therefore, there is a good chance that some storms will become severe. Normally, all it could take is a low risk and a few storms could become severe. Now, we are up two levels of severe level potential in some areas. That is very significant.
Some of the computer models are not showing as much rain or strong storms around us. I do not necessarily agree with them. I think they are having a tough time computing the different air masses around us since we are right next to the Gulf of Mexico. Therefore, they are having some trouble showing some of the stronger storms today. Therefore, I would be prepared for strong to severe storms as early as lunchtime.
The timing of the storms will be mostly in the afternoon. The rain has already begun in some areas. Those rain chances will continue to increase through the afternoon. The best time for the storms to arrive will be in the late morning through the afternoon. It will take until the cold front passes before the severe threat will diminish.
That cold front is expected to pass through sometime this evening. So, after sunset, the rain chances will begin to go down. There will still be a few lingering showers until after midnight. By then, the rain should come to an end. Also, the severe weather will be gone by this time.
