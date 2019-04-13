Deaton’s gem helps McNeese split doubleheader with UNO

LAKE CHARLES- The McNeese Cowboys split games with the New Orleans Privateers Friday night, winning game one 2-1 and dropping game two 2-0. The rubber match of the series is tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday night due to possible rain. Follow @McNeeseBaseball or go to mcneesesports.com for updates.
In game one, the Cowboys' starting pitcher Rhett Deaton (4-3) posted an outstanding outing, setting down eight straight batters and 13 of the first 15 batters to start the game. Making his ninth start of the season, the junior Deaton pitched 7.2 innings, gave up one unearned run, allowed only five hits, struck out four batters and got the win.
The Cowboys scored their only two runs in the second inning after Nate Fisbeck led off with a single, then four drawn walks plated the first run, and then an RBI single by freshman Payton Harden scored the final run, giving the Cowboys an early 2-0 lead.
McNeese would not allow a run until the eighth inning when the Privateers scored their lone run of the game. Aidan Anderson’s ninth inning performance gave the Cowboys the win and his sixth save of the year.
In game two, Jonathan Ellison would get the start for the Cowboys and give up two runs on four hits in only 4.0 innings of work. Ellison would be relieved to start the fifth inning by senior Peyton McLemore who came in and dominated for the final 5.0 innings, only giving up one hit, no runs, and struck out seven batters to give the Cowboys a chance to win.
Unfortunately, UNO’s Chris Turpin (4-2) pitched the game of his life, pitching 8.0 shutout innings, only walking one batter, and striking out 14 Cowboy batters to get the Privateers the victory.
“Turpin was unbelievable tonight,” said head coach Justin Hill. “Give him credit, he had a great performance for them.”
“P-Mac (Peyton McLemore) was fantastic in relief for us,” said Hill. “He came in a did all he could to give us a shot at the win and we were just one swing away, but sometimes you run into a guy who was just on.”
McNeese is planning to back on the field Saturday night against the Privateers in the finale rubber match at 6 p.m. at Joe Miller Ballpark.
