Cowgirls sweep UCA in Friday doubleheader

LAKE CHARLES—McNeese softball was aggressive on the base paths in its 3-0, 4-1 Southland Conference doubleheader victory against Central Arkansas Friday night.
The series will conclude with the final game Saturday set for a 10:30 a.m. start rather than its originally scheduled 12 p.m. start.
With the wins, McNeese improves to 22-22 overall and 13-4 in the SLC while UCA falls to 21-22 overall and 7-10 in conference action.
Senior Justyce McClain was nearly perfect from the plate, ending the night 5 for 7 at the plate with three stolen bases and scored two runs.
As a team, the Cowgirls pounded out 20 hits and the pitching staff got out of several jams in both contests, leaving a combined 17 Bears on the bases.
