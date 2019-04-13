City of Lake Charles to hold Residential Trash Bash Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - As a part of Keep Louisiana Beautiful, the City of Lake Charles is holding its annual Trash Bash Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. to get rid of all of those items you can’t just leave at the curb.
Rain or shine, Lake Area vendors at Chennault airport will be collecting a variety of items that shouldn’t be disposed of in just any personal trash can.
“Some of the items people can bring are batteries, paper for shredding, paint, motor oil, electronic devices. Those sorts of things. Couches, furniture, those types of things that normally would be a problem to get picked up through normal trash and garbage collection," Katie Harrington, with the City of Lake Charles, said.
Harrington said they hold this annual trash drop off to keep Lake Charles green.
“What we want to prevent, is either, it piles up in your garages overtime, but we want to prevent people from illegally dumping them or leaving them on the side of the road. This is just a way, a free way, for residential customers to be able to properly get rid of those items." Harrington said.
Harrington stressed the importance of properly disposing these items.
“We definitely don’t want—we don’t want things like paint and antifreeze— they can be dangerous if they’re not properly disposed of or left, making their way into the storm drains or anything like that within the city," Harrington said.
While there are many items there are plenty of items you can bring to get rid of, there are some items they will not accept.
WILL ACCEPT
- Anti Freeze
- All Battery Types
- Clothing, Sofas, other reusable items
- Electronic Devices with a plug/Computer Monitors & CRT’s
- Mercury or any product containing mercury:
- Chemistry sets
- Fluorescent light bulbs (long or curved)
- Maze toys
- Old alkaline batteries (purchased before 1990-check expiration dates)
- Thermometers (silver liquid in tube)
- Vials or jars of mercury-sometimes on necklaces
- Miscellaneous Trash (see “Won’t Take” list below)
- Motor Oil
- Paint: labeled recyclable & reusable latex & oil
WON’T TAKE
- 55-Gallon Drums
- Aerosol Paint Cans
- Ammunition/Explosives
- Asbestos Materials
- Boats
- Compressed Gas Cylinders with Valves
- Freon Items
- Household Hazardous Waste
- Lawn Mowers
- Medical Waste/Infectious Material
- Medication
- PCB Ballasts
- Propane Tanks
- Radioactive Devices: fire/smoke detectors
- Scrap Metal
- Televisions
- Tires
- Unidentifiable Paint Cans
- Varnish & Stain Paint Cans
