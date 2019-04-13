Altuve, Gurriel hit grand slams, Astros beat Seattle 10-6

The Mariners, who entered the game with a six-game winning streak, appeared to be up to the tricks that have helped them to the major league's best record three weeks into the season, jumping on Miley early. They forced him to throw 41 pitches in the first inning, taking a 1-0 lead on Tim Beckham's RBI single. Domingo Santana's two-RBI single extended the lead to 3-0 in the second.