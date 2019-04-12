Sulphur mother wants to see adaptive swings come to local parks

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur mom says there is no handicap accessible playground equipment in any of the city’s parks.
This video details what Mayson and his mom, Ashely Crain, have to do to be able to enjoy the swings.
Currently Lake Charles parks are the only place Crain says she can take her son and have access to adaptive swings. These swings allow children with special needs to enjoy parks and playgrounds too.
The Lake Charles parks with inclusive swings or handicap access are listed below:
- Millennium Park
- Adventure Cove
