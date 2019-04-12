Sports Person of the Week - Christina Furey

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - “My mom texted me and told me I got offensive player of the year in the nation,” Christina Furey said. “It’s the best feeling ever.”
Christina Furey ended her senior season on the highest note, nearly 14 points and 10 rebounds a game earned the 17-year-old the National Athletic Association of Private Schools’ Offensive player of the year title.
“When you talk about offensive player of the year, she just couldn’t be stopped,” Clint Daniel said. “Literally, there were teams that she would score 40 points on the first time we’d play then they would try and stop her the second time we played them, and she’d still score 28. She’s strong, powerful and determined”
“I was kind of aiming for it,” said Furey. “I had a lot of goals at the beginning of the season that I wanted to accomplish and just getting this award is an incredible honor.”
Furey wants to take her talents to the next level, she’s just not sure where yet. But it’s safe to say wherever she goes, the program will be earning a top-notch teammate on and off the court.
“Whichever coach and team you go to, it’s their blessing that they’ll get to have you as a player and a teammate,” Daniel said. “She’s going to end up blessing them with her presence and her attitude. I look forward to continuing to watch her blossom. I hope she stays close by so that I can go and watch her play, but we’ll see.”
