Southern University board meets in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -The Southern University System Board of Supervisors met in Lake Charles on Thursday for its annual retreat and regular board meeting.
“This is a rather historic opportunity for the Southern University Board of Supervisors in that we are holding a board meeting and retreat in Southwest Louisiana. The board looks forward to joining the university’s many area alumni and supporters as we engage in important dialogue on the strategic direction of the university,” said Attorney Domoine D. Rutledge, chairman of the Southern University Board of Supervisors.
Southern University system is the only historically black colleges and universities system in the nation with five campuses in three of Louisiana’s largest cities.
For more information about the Southern University System, visit www.sus.edu.
The board met this morning at Golden Nugget to discuss future plans for the university and the overall direction they plan on taking for the next five years.
They also discussed progress that the school has made in the production of medical marijuana.
“We’re really excited about not only the additional revenue that such an initiative provides us but also the research and development component of it as well,” said Rutledge.
The Southern University Office of Admissions and Recruitment also visited several schools in the Lake Charles area. These included Barbe High School, LaGrange High School, Lake Charles College Prep, and Washington-Marion High School.
High school students were able to meet with recruitment specialists about admissions, financial aid, degree programs, and more. They were also able to apply for admissions onsite.
“The big thing is to drastically increase the number of students that start considering going to Southern, so we have a great ‘push-on’ to bring those numbers way up from Southwest Louisiana," said Dr. Samuel C. Tolbert, vice-chairman of the Southern University Board of Supervisors.
