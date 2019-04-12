Residential Trash Bash Saturday at Chennault

(Source: City of Lake Charles)
April 11, 2019 at 7:06 PM CDT - Updated April 11 at 7:06 PM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Residential Trash Bash is this Saturday at Chennault International Airport.

The Trash Bash will be held from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Directions: Enter Chennault International Airport from Legion Street onto Merganser Street and follow directions to entry point and continue moving. (Source: City of Lake Charles)
Below are lists of items that will and won’t be accepted.

WILL ACCEPT

  • Items
  • Anti Freeze
  • All Battery Types
  • Clothing, Sofas, other reusable items
  • Electronic Devices with a plug/Computer Monitors & CRT’s
  • Mercury or any product containing mercury:
  • Chemistry sets
  • Fluorescent light bulbs (long or curved)
  • Maze toys
  • Old alkaline batteries (purchased before 1990-check expiration dates)
  • Thermometers (silver liquid in tube)
  • Vials or jars of mercury-sometimes on necklaces
  • Miscellaneous Trash (see “Won’t Take” list below)
  • Motor Oil
  • Paint: labeled recyclable & reusable latex & oil

WON’T TAKE

  • 55-Gallon Drums
  • Aerosol Paint Cans
  • Ammunition/Explosives
  • Asbestos Materials
  • Boats
  • Compressed Gas Cylinders with Valves
  • Freon Items
  • Household Hazardous Waste
  • Lawn Mowers
  • Medical Waste/Infectious Material
  • Medication
  • PCB Ballasts
  • Propane Tanks
  • Radioactive Devices: fire/smoke detectors
  • Scrap Metal
  • Televisions
  • Tires
  • Unidentifiable Paint Cans
  • Varnish & Stain Paint Cans

