Residential Trash Bash Saturday at Chennault

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Residential Trash Bash is this Saturday at Chennault International Airport.
The Trash Bash will be held from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Below are lists of items that will and won’t be accepted.
WILL ACCEPT
- Items
- Anti Freeze
- All Battery Types
- Clothing, Sofas, other reusable items
- Electronic Devices with a plug/Computer Monitors & CRT’s
- Mercury or any product containing mercury:
- Chemistry sets
- Fluorescent light bulbs (long or curved)
- Maze toys
- Old alkaline batteries (purchased before 1990-check expiration dates)
- Thermometers (silver liquid in tube)
- Vials or jars of mercury-sometimes on necklaces
- Miscellaneous Trash (see “Won’t Take” list below)
- Motor Oil
- Paint: labeled recyclable & reusable latex & oil
WON’T TAKE
- 55-Gallon Drums
- Aerosol Paint Cans
- Ammunition/Explosives
- Asbestos Materials
- Boats
- Compressed Gas Cylinders with Valves
- Freon Items
- Household Hazardous Waste
- Lawn Mowers
- Medical Waste/Infectious Material
- Medication
- PCB Ballasts
- Propane Tanks
- Radioactive Devices: fire/smoke detectors
- Scrap Metal
- Televisions
- Tires
- Unidentifiable Paint Cans
- Varnish & Stain Paint Cans
