Remains of Lake Charles man missing since 1999 found in Arkansas

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The remains of a Lake Charles man missing since since 1999 have been found in Searcy, Arkansas.
Remains found at Riverview High School were confirmed through dental records to be those of Larry Don Madden, who was 26 when he was reported missing, according to a news released from Chief Steve Hernandez, with the Searcy Police Department.
Madden was working in the Searcy area and staying with a friend at the time of his disappearance.
A student at Riverview High School student found Madden’s remains in a wooded area near the school on Tuesday, April 9.
