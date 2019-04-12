Movies Under the Stars canceled for April 12

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Tonight’s showing of “Despicable Me 3” for Movies Under the Stars has been canceled due to the rainy forecast.
Two more movies will be featured this month for the weekly event at Prien Lake Park.
- April 19 – “Coco” Despite his family’s decades-old music ban, young Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz. Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the colorful “Land of the Dead.” After meeting a charming con artist named Héctor, the two embark on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history (Rated PG).
- April 26 - “The Lorax” This 3D-CGI animated feature is an adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ classic tale of a forest creature with the enduring power of hope. The adventure follows the journey of a boy as he searches for something to help him win the girl of his dreams. To find it he must discover the story of the Lorax, the grumpy yet charming creature who fights to protect his world (Rated PG).
Movies begin at sundown (around 7:30 p.m.). Residents are advised to arrive early and bring their own food, blankets and lawn chairs.
Movies will be canceled in the event of inclement weather.
