McNeese preparing for annual spring game Saturday

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese football will look to wrap up its first spring under new head coach Sterlin Gilbert on a high note on Saturday with the playing of the annual spring game that is set to begin at noon in Cowboy Stadium.
The game is open to the public and free of charge.
The game will be scrimmage-like, meaning it’ll be the offense versus the defense, as the Cowboys are expected to take roughly 100 snaps.
“ We’re looking forward to Saturday to get in front of our fans,” said Gilbert. “It’s a great opportunity to come out and see us.”
The scrimmage will include some situational scenarios in different part of the field and will include some special teams as well.
“It’s an evaluation day for us,” said Gilbert. “It’s great for fans to be able to come out and get a glimpse of us and see what we’re about from a coach’s standpoint and a player’s standpoint.”
“We want to see effort on both sides of the ball,” said offensive lineman Calvin Barkat about Saturday’s scrimmage. “We want to see guys chasing the balls, chasing tackles, running through blocks. I just want to have fun out there.”
During the scrimmage, members of the All-75th Anniversary Football team will be recognized at the midway point while the Parapoke skydiving team is scheduled to parachute at pregame, weather permitting.
Also, current season ticket holders will be able to collect information about renewing their season tickets.
The Cowboys will play six home games this season with the opener on Aug. 31 against SWAC champion Southern. Other home games include: Sept. 14 vs. Alcorn State; Sept. 28 vs. Sam Houston State; Oct. 5 vs. Southeastern Louisiana; Oct. 19 vs. Houston Baptist; and Nov. 2 vs. Northwestern State.
