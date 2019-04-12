McNeese displays rare collection of first edition books

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - As part of National Library Week, McNeese is displaying a rare collection of first edition books. The collection was on display from 2 pm to 6 pm April 11th.
Debbie Johnson-Houston, the Library Director at McNeese, says this collection is comprised of rare editions of mostly American authors like Ernest Hemingway, and William Faulkner.
"This collection being here today is a part of a bigger celebration,” Johnson-Houston said. “We are celebrating national library week.”
National library week was started in 1958 with the intention to promote library use. Pati Threatt is the archivist at the school and says holding first edition books from these famous authors is great for the students.
"You're holding a little piece of history also,” Threatt said. “This was before he got to be a really famous author and before he was studied in school or anything. So you can kind of transport yourself back in time when he was just an average writer trying to make a living."
“I work here in the library so it’s kind of embarrassing that I didn’t know they were here,” one student said. “But it’s really cool and definitely something you should come check out and if you’re ever writing a paper its something special to add to your references.”
“Libraries are one of the few entities in the community that can level the playing field for all it’s citizens,” Johnson-Houston said. “Everyone has free access to the resources in the library. Here at McNeese, there’s no difference between students who come from a wealthy background, or students who come from a lower economic background. We’re on the same page.”
If what Johnson-Houston or Threatt said inspired you to visit the collection you can book an appointment anytime to visit the collection. To contact the McNeese Library check out there website here!
