Louisiana bill could bring electric scooters to SWLA

“If it can go up to 25 mph, I just don’t see why we wouldn’t have helmets all the way around," Commander James McGee with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, said. “Of course there needs to be education for the persons out there who are going to utilize scooters. They need to bell well-educated on what the laws are, what the restrictions are, what they’re expected to do. Then, I don’t see how it would be a problem if they choose to pass it.”