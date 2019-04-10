Human remains found near Searcy school identified

Human remains found near Searcy school identified
By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 9, 2019 at 7:08 PM CDT - Updated April 12 at 10:29 AM

SEARCY, AR (KAIT) - Human remains found in the woods near a local high school have been identified.

Using dental records, the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory were able to identify the remains found earlier this week as those of Larry Don Madden, 26, of Lake Charles, Louisiana.

He had been missing from the Searcy area since 1999.

Chief Steve Hernandez said Friday that Madden had been in the area working and staying with a friend at the time of his disappearance.

The case remains under investigation.

On Tuesday, April 9, a Riverview High School student found Madden’s remains in a wooded area off of Moore Street near the school.

