‘He picked me:’ Deaf man in Maine rescues deaf puppy

GARDINER, ME (WABI/Gray News) – When he saw the rescue puppy on Facebook, Nick Abbott said he knew they were a perfect match.
Both Abbott and the dog can’t hear.
"I was born deaf," Abbott explained. "I said, 'Oh, he's deaf too. Maybe I can go check him out to see what he's all about.'"
Days later, the two met.
"He came straight to me at the door and sat right away at my feet and stayed there," a smiling Abbott said.
"So you can tell he kind of picked me. And I knew right then and there that we would get along and understand each other pretty good."
The little black pup ended up in Maine thanks to the work of North Florida Rescue Maine, a group that relocates dogs and cats from high-kill shelters in northwest Florida.
“Emerson had a pretty rough start to life,” Whitney Sinclair with the rescue organization said. “Emerson was having seizures. We weren’t sure why. He was hospitalized.”
Because the 12-week-old hound can’t hear, Abbott uses visual commands to train him.
The dog knows how to sit, which is the letter S in American Sign Language.
He knows how lie down too, which is a sweep of his hand across in a straight line.
Being deaf only deepens their friendship.
“The bond that we have is awesome,” a grinning Abbott said. “We understand each other very well. I’d like to think it was meant to be. He’s special.”
Read the original version of this story here.
Copyright 2019 WABI and Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.