FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: I-10 EB congestion reaching La. 27 in Sulphur

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Traffic congestion on I-10 eastbound is reaching La. 27 in Sulphur.
Google maps shows slow traffic and Waze users are reporting a heavy traffic jam in the eastbound direction.
Congestion is present on the I-10 and I-210 routes.
Some drivers were caught on camera driving the wrong way up the Pete Manena Road on-ramp near the I-210 bridge.
Louisiana State Police have previously released a statement in March.
“Driving the wrong way, passing on the shoulder, and crossing the median due to traffic congestion are illegal and potentially dangerous driving behaviors,” said Sgt. James Anderson, with State Police. “Drivers who choose to break the law risk being ticketed by law enforcement. While this was taking place today, our efforts were focused on reopening the I-210 Bridge as quickly as possible.”
Motorists should expect delays at this time.
