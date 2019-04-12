FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms on the increase Saturday, a few could be severe

The good news for today is most of rain has already fallen and will only return as a few stray showers this afternoon and evening with your Friday certainly not a washout. You’ll want to keep an umbrella though as a shower could pop up at any point this afternoon including the evening if your plans are outdoors, although there is no guarantee you’ll get rained on. Highs today will likely only reach the upper 70s with temperatures tonight a bit milder as southerly winds keep humidity high and lows in the upper 60s.