Diocese of Lafayette releases list of credibly accused clergy with connection to the Lake Area

LAFAYETTE, LA (KPLC) - The Diocese of Lafayette has released a list of clergy against whom they have found credible accusations of sexual misconduct.
Three of the accused on The Diocese of Lafayette are also on the Diocese of Lake Charles list of credibly accused clergy.
Priests facing credible accusations with ties to the Lake Area:
Stanley Begnaud
- Born: 1921
- Ordained: 1958
- Assignments: St. Peter the Apostle, Gueydan; St. Joseph, Rayne; Our Lady of Perpetual Help, New Iberia; St. Stephen, Berwick; Our Lady of Fatima, Lafayette; Our Lady of Mercy, Opelousas; St. Margaret of Scotland, Lake Charles; St. Edward, Richard; and St. Thomas, Savoy; Sts. Peter and Paul, Scott; St. Leo IV, Roberts Cove Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Lafayette
- Status: retired, 1982; deceased, 1985
Michael Benedict
- Born: 1915
- Ordained: 1943
- Assignments: Immaculate Conception, Lake Charles; St. Mary Magdalen, Abbeville; Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Lafayette; Our Lady of Fatima, Lafayette; Sacred Heart of Jesus, Oakdale; St. Margaret of Scotland, Lake Charles; St. Peter, New Iberia; Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mire; Most Holy Sacrament Convent, Lafayette
- Status: retired, 1979; deceased, 1998
J. Richard Chachere
- Born: 1940
- Ordained: 1965
- Assignments: Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Lake Charles; St. Mary Magdalen, Abbeville; St. Anne, Youngsville.
- Status: resigned, 1978; deceased, 2012
John Anthony Engbers
- Born: 1922
- Ordained: 1949
- Assignments: St. Peter, New Iberia Immaculate Conception, Lake Charles; Our Lady of the Lake, Lake Arthur; St. Anthony of Padua, Eunice; St. Helena, Louisa; St. Peter the Apostle, Gueydan; St. John the Evangelist, Mermentau; Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Leroy.
- Status: deceased, 1989
Lloyd Hebert
- Born: 1928
- Ordained: 1957
- Assignments: St. Margaret of Scotland, Lake Charles; St. Peter the Apostle, Gueydan; St. Peter, New Iberia; St. Mary of the Lake, Big Lake; Our Lady Queen of Angels, Opelousas.
- Status: removed, 1985; deceased, 2004
Michael Herpin
- Born: 1941
- Ordained: 1966
- Assignments: St. Raphael, Iowa St. Landry, Opelousas; Immaculate Conception, Lake Charles; Our Lady Help of Christians, Jennings; St. Paul, Elton; St. Joseph, Elton; Our Lady of Perpetual Help, New Iberia; Sacred Heart of Jesus, Broussard; Our Lady of Mercy, Henderson; St. Joseph, Milton.
- Status: removed, 2002
Keith Anthony Potier
- Born: 1947
- Ordained: 1973
- Assignments – St. Therese of the Child Jesus, Abbeville; Our Lady of Holy Rosary, Kaplan; Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Lake Charles; Our Lady of Victory, Loreauville;
- Status: resigned, 1981; deceased, 2009
Valerie Pullman
- Born: 1940
- Ordained: 1965
- Assignments: Our Lady of the Lake, Lake Arthur; St. Joseph, Elton; Our Lady Queen of Peace, Lafayette; Our Lady of the Assumption, Carencro; St. Martin de Porres, Scott; Lake Charles Diocese
- Status: removed, 1987; resigned, 1987; deceased, 2017
Harry Quick
- Born: 1929
- Ordained: 1962
- Assignments: St. Henry, Lake Charles; Our Lady Help of Christians, Jennings; St. Joseph, Evangeline; St. Thomas More, Eunice; St. Theresa of the Child Jesus, Duson; Charity Hospital, Lafayette.
- Status: removed, 1983; resigned, 1983; deceased, 1994
Gerard Smit
- Born: 1924
- Ordained: 1950
- Assignments: St. Joseph, Iota; Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Lake Charles; St. Anne, Youngsville; Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Bosco (Mire); Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Chataignier; Our Lady of Queen of Heaven, Lake Charles; St. John Berchmans, Cankton; Our Lady of the Lake, Lake Arthur; St. Raphael, Iowa.
- Status: retired, 1986; removed 2002
Adrian Walter Van Hal
- Born: 1912
- Ordained: 1937
- Assignments: St. Genevieve, Lafayette; Lake Arthur Evangeline Cameron (Creole?); St. John the Evangelist, Melville; Chaplain, U.S. Army; St. John the Evangelist, Jeanerette; Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Lake Charles; Our Lady of Mercy, Opelousas.
- Status: deceased, 1970
Cornelius Van Merrianboer
- Born: 1898
- Ordained: 1924
- Assignments: Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Lake Charles; Sacred Heart of Jesus, Creole; St. John the Evangelist, Mermentau.
- Status: resigned, 1933; deceased, 1960
Rosaire Veilleux
- Born: 1930
- Ordained: 1958
- Assignments – St. Anne, Youngsville; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Church Point; St. Peter, Carencro; St. Genevieve, Lafayette; St. John Vianney, Bell City.
- Status: resigned, 1973; deceased, 1986
