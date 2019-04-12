CyPhaCon returns to Lake Charles today

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A local mecca of anime, Sci-Fi/Fantasy and gaming returns to Lake Charles today as CyPhaCon opens its doors for the weekend.
The convention is a reoccurring event now in its 9th year at the Civic Center.
What started out as a small showcase of pop culture in 2010 has blossomed into a popular destination with nearly 2,800 attendees just last year.
CyPhaCon boasts a line up of events such as board and video game tournaments, anime panels, costuming & cosplay displays, a vendor and artist alley, and musical performances.
A number of special guests will also be making appearances such as:
CyPhaCon opens its doors today, April 12, 2019 at 4 p.m. and will run through Sunday, April 14th.
For more information on ticket prices, events, and opening times you can visit their website HERE.
