Cowboys correcting mistakes going into spring game

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - After last Saturday’s scrimmage McNeese head football coach Sterlin Gilbert mentioned some bright spots the Pokes had but also said that the team lacked consistency as a whole. Going into their final week of spring ball he challenged his team and through two days of practice they’ve answered the call.
“Since this is the last week we want to polish everything we’ve learned technique-wise and scheme-wise,” said offensive lineman Calvin Barkat. “That’s what we plan to do on Saturday and finish on a good note.”
“He put the clock on the board during our team meeting on Monday and talked about how much time we had left,” defensive back Colby Burton said. “For guys like me, the seniors, this is our last go around so we’re trying to crisp everything up technique-wise.”
“When we started on Tuesday we had about 11 hours of football left between meetings and practice. We’ve challenged them to give us their best 11 hours throughout the week," Gilbert explained. "Right now we’re down to about five hours left and in about 48 hours spring ball will be over. So we just challenged them to be really great within that time frame and consistent the rest of the way out.”
Now the Pokes will take the drills to the field for one last time this spring in their Blue and Gold game on Saturday.
