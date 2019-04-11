Welsh man arrested for alleged rape of a minor

By Patrick Deaville | April 11, 2019 at 12:10 PM CDT - Updated April 11 at 12:10 PM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reports that it has arrested a man for the alleged rape of a 14 year old.

The Sheriff’s Office says it received a complaint in Feburary of the rape which was reported by the victim to have occurred in November 2018 near a bridge in Welsh.

The suspect, Michael Lynn Prudhomme III, 18, was arrested on a warrant for 3rd degree rape on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

Prudhomme is currently being held in the Jeff Davis Parish Jail with no bond.

