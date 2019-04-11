WATCH LIVE: State officials announce arrest in church burnings in St. Landry

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (LAOSFM) has announced they’ll be holding a news conference at 10 a.m., Thursday, April 11, to update the public on the investigation into three church fires in St. Landry Parish. Gov. John Bel Edwards will be in attendance.
The son of a St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s deputy is in custody in connection to recent church fires in Louisiana.
KPLC will livestream the news conference. Click HERE if unable to see the livestream.
