WATCH LIVE: State officials announce arrest in church burnings in St. Landry

St. Landry Parish firefighters respond to a blaze at the Greater Union Baptist Church on Highway 742 in Opelousas.
April 11, 2019 at 9:55 AM CDT - Updated April 11 at 10:42 AM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (LAOSFM) has announced they’ll be holding a news conference at 10 a.m., Thursday, April 11, to update the public on the investigation into three church fires in St. Landry Parish. Gov. John Bel Edwards will be in attendance.

The son of a St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s deputy is in custody in connection to recent church fires in Louisiana.

