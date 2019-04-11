2019 SWLA Easter events

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - 2019 Easter events in Southwest Louisiana. To have your event added to the list, email newmedia@kplctv.com.
Easter Bunny Photo Experience at Prien Lake Mall: WHEN: Through Saturday, April 20. WHERE: Prien Lake Mall. WHAT: Kids will have the chance to visit with the Bunny and take home a treasured snapshot of the fun occasion. FOR MORE: http://www.simonbunny.com/.
Easter in the Bluff!: WHEN: 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Saturday, April 13. WHERE: Moss Bluff Soccer Complex at 256 Jones Road. WHAT: Egg hunts, games, activities, food and the Easter bunny. Bring your own basket.
Our Savior’s Church EggDrop Eggstravaganza: WHEN: 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Saturday, April 13. WHERE: Jennings Parks & Recreation in Jennings. WHAT: 50,000 plastic eggs dropped from a helicopter! Egg drops will be staggered 30 minutes apart and divided into age groups 0-4, 5-8, and 9-12. The EggDrop is for children 12 years old and under but there will be activities for the entire family such as - interactive inflatables, train rides, food trucks and photos with the Easter Bunny. Pre-registration is encouraged. FOR MORE: www.eggdropla.com
South City Christian Church Third Annual Easter Eggstravaganza: WHEN: 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday, April 13 (Rain date: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, April 14). WHERE: 323 W. Sale Road. WHAT: Egg hunt, bounce houses, games, giveaways, food, crafts, games. FOR MORE: facebook.com/ SouthCityChristianChurch/
Carnegie Memorial Library Easter Egg Hunt: WHEN: 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 17. WHERE: 411 Pujo St., Lake Charles. WHAT: Children will dye eggs, receive special prizes and enjoy an Easter egg hunt starting after our story time! Supplies and snacks provided. FOR MORE: calcasieulibrary.org.
Lake Charles Senior Citizen Easter Egg Hunt: WHEN: 10 a.m. until noon, April 17. WHERE: J.D. Clifton Center at 2415 E. Gieffers St. WHAT: Games, door prizes, lunch. FOR MORE: 491-1535.
Epps Memorial Library After School Easter Egg Hunt: WHEN: 4 p.m. Thursday, April 18. WHERE: Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., Lake Charles. WHAT: Children will have fun finding hidden treasures at our after school egg hunt! Registration is required. FOR MORE: calcasieulibrary.org,
Power Church International Easter Fest: WHEN: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 21. WHERE: 833 Jefferson Drive, Lake Charles. WHAT: Music, food, fellowship, face painting, party ponies, golden egg hunt, four-wheeler rides, fire truck rides, caricatures. FOR MORE: 337-563-9991 or 337-540-9388.
