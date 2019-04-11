2019 SWLA Easter events

Our Savior’s Church EggDrop Eggstravaganza: WHEN: 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Saturday, April 13. WHERE: Jennings Parks & Recreation in Jennings. WHAT: 50,000 plastic eggs dropped from a helicopter! Egg drops will be staggered 30 minutes apart and divided into age groups 0-4, 5-8, and 9-12. The EggDrop is for children 12 years old and under but there will be activities for the entire family such as - interactive inflatables, train rides, food trucks and photos with the Easter Bunny. Pre-registration is encouraged. FOR MORE: www.eggdropla.com