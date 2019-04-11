SWLA Arrest Report - April 11, 2019

SWLA Arrest Report - April 11, 2019
April 11, 2019 at 5:12 AM CDT - Updated April 11 at 5:12 AM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 10, 2019.

Michael Wayne Brady, 48, Lake Charles: Hit & run; second offense DWI; operating a vehicle under suspension.

Tyler Ashton Johnson, 27, Vinton: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Craig Alan Neil, 55, Lake Charles: Parole detainer.

Rob Terell Moore, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; monetary instrument abuse; monetary instrument abuse; theft of a motor vehicle between $5,000 and $25,000.

Raymond Williams Thomas Jr., 56, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; contempt of court.

Nicole Madeline Pierre, 29, Lake Charles: Aggravated second degree battery.

Rohaynee Roscott Jones, 21, Lake Charles: Filing or maintaining false public records.

Paul Clayton Kennerson, 28, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; burglary; burglary.

Abraham Acucna-Rosales, 31, Pine Praire: Federal detainer.

Luis Antonio Paredes-Castellanos, 21, Oberlin: Federal detainer.

Leon Price Jr., 47, DeQuincy: Instate detainer; instate detainer; first degree rape.

Adrian Mata-Ciriaco, 37, Pine Praire: Federal detainer.

Miranda Idette Darby, 38, Lake Charles: Simple battery.

Ashley Dawn Granger, 35, Sulphur: Contempt of court.

Edward Moore Putnal, 24, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Frankie Lee Shepherd III, 39, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Joshua Paul Semien, 19, Westlake: First offense illegal possession of stolen firearms; first offense illegal carrying of weapons.

Anna Marie Goodly, 54, Lake Charles: Simple arson; property damage under $1,000.

Jada Kye Castille, 21, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; contempt of court; contempt of court; contempt of court; theft between $5,000 and $25,000.

Brett Wyatt Leger, 45, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; theft under $1,000; theft under $1,000; theft under $1,000; contempt of court.

Raymond Dwayne Landry Jr., 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Alisha Dawn Johnson, 47, Rosenburg, TX: Contempt of court; contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II narcotic; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II narcotic; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II narcotic; possession of a Schedule III drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).

Heather Ann Authement, 42, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Cory Dewayne Humphries, 36, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; sale distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Desmond Lamar General, 33, Lake Charles: First offense possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses; aggravated flight from an officer; resisting an officer; aggravated property damage; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.

Chad David Fairchild, 40, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; child endangerment; child endangerment.

