SWLA Arrest Report - April 11, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 10, 2019.
Michael Wayne Brady, 48, Lake Charles: Hit & run; second offense DWI; operating a vehicle under suspension.
Tyler Ashton Johnson, 27, Vinton: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Craig Alan Neil, 55, Lake Charles: Parole detainer.
Rob Terell Moore, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; monetary instrument abuse; monetary instrument abuse; theft of a motor vehicle between $5,000 and $25,000.
Raymond Williams Thomas Jr., 56, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; contempt of court.
Nicole Madeline Pierre, 29, Lake Charles: Aggravated second degree battery.
Rohaynee Roscott Jones, 21, Lake Charles: Filing or maintaining false public records.
Paul Clayton Kennerson, 28, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; burglary; burglary.
Abraham Acucna-Rosales, 31, Pine Praire: Federal detainer.
Luis Antonio Paredes-Castellanos, 21, Oberlin: Federal detainer.
Leon Price Jr., 47, DeQuincy: Instate detainer; instate detainer; first degree rape.
Adrian Mata-Ciriaco, 37, Pine Praire: Federal detainer.
Miranda Idette Darby, 38, Lake Charles: Simple battery.
Ashley Dawn Granger, 35, Sulphur: Contempt of court.
Edward Moore Putnal, 24, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Frankie Lee Shepherd III, 39, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Joshua Paul Semien, 19, Westlake: First offense illegal possession of stolen firearms; first offense illegal carrying of weapons.
Anna Marie Goodly, 54, Lake Charles: Simple arson; property damage under $1,000.
Jada Kye Castille, 21, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; contempt of court; contempt of court; contempt of court; theft between $5,000 and $25,000.
Brett Wyatt Leger, 45, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; theft under $1,000; theft under $1,000; theft under $1,000; contempt of court.
Raymond Dwayne Landry Jr., 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Alisha Dawn Johnson, 47, Rosenburg, TX: Contempt of court; contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II narcotic; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II narcotic; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II narcotic; possession of a Schedule III drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Heather Ann Authement, 42, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Cory Dewayne Humphries, 36, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; sale distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Desmond Lamar General, 33, Lake Charles: First offense possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses; aggravated flight from an officer; resisting an officer; aggravated property damage; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.
Chad David Fairchild, 40, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; child endangerment; child endangerment.
