Plant officials: Loud noise from Lotte result of steam valve

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The loud noise heard from the Lotte plant this week was the result of a steam valve, plant representatives say.
Jim Rock, site executive director of the local complex, said the steam valve is being replaced.
“It began on Tuesday morning and was the result of a steam valve,” Rock said. “It was only steam being vented so there was no threat to employees or the public. At this time we have made the decision to bring the plant down this morning and will replace the valve. We anticipate a successful and safe start-up of the unit in a few days.”
