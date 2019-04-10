Pelicans ready to move forward with Jrue Holiday leading the way

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Despite everything that's happened off the court, make no mistake, Anthony Davis is an unbelievable basketball talent. His teammates say they'd love see him back next year. The likelihood of that happening, however, probably not too high. But that said, this team is ready to move forward, and ready to have Jrue Holiday lead the way.
“He doesn’t say a lot verbally, but when he does, I know everybody on the team respects him enough that they listen. But I think what he does is he leads by example. He plays every night. Every minute that we put him in there, I know that we’re getting the best out of him,” said Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry.
“If I’m here, I’m going to do the same thing that I’ve been doing, which is try to win every game and leave it all on the court and play as hard as I can, be as transparent with my teammates and coaches and upper management as possible and try to win,” said guard Jrue Holiday.
As for the surrounding pieces around Holiday, that remains to be seen. Julius Randle is one to keep an eye on. But he says he’ll have to wait and see what direction the Pelicans head with their new general manager, and then see what’s best for him and his family.
