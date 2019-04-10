LSU adds four-star cornerback to the class of 2020

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU’s success in recruiting out-of-state talent continued with the verbal commitment of Lorando Johnson out of Texas. Johnson is the third commit from the “Lone Star State” for the class of 2020.
Johnson announced his commitment to the Tigers via Twitter on Wednesday.
Johnson is a four-star, 6′1″, 176-pound corner from Lancaster, Texas. Recruiting site Rivals ranks him as the 11th best cornerback in the country.
Johnson is the 11th player to commit to Coach Ed Orgeron for the class of 2020. He’s the second cornerback in the class, along with California’s Elias Ricks.
The Tigers 2020 football recruiting class is currently ranked No. 2 by Rivals. Alabama owns the top spot in the Rivals recruiting rankings. The Tide have 14 commits so far.
Here’s the full list for LSU’s 2020 class below. Rivals was used for the star system on the recruits.
Five-star recruit
Elias Ricks, cornerback, California
Four-star recuits
Lorando Johnson, cornerback, Texas
Jaden Navarette, linebacker, California
Demon Clowney, defensive end, Maryland
Alec Bryant, defensive end, Texas
Jordan Berry, defensive tackle, California
Max Johnson, quarterback, Georgia
Courtland Ford, offensive lineman, Texas
Kayshon Boutte, wide receiver, New Iberia
TJ Finley, quarterback, Ponchatoula
Three-star recuit
Camron Jackson, defensive tackle, Haynesville
