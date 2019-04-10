LSU adds four-star cornerback to the class of 2020

Ed Orgeron has 11 commits for the class of 2020. (Source: Mark LaGrange)
By Garland Gillen | April 10, 2019 at 5:10 PM CDT - Updated April 10 at 8:47 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU’s success in recruiting out-of-state talent continued with the verbal commitment of Lorando Johnson out of Texas. Johnson is the third commit from the “Lone Star State” for the class of 2020.

Johnson announced his commitment to the Tigers via Twitter on Wednesday.

Johnson is a four-star, 6′1″, 176-pound corner from Lancaster, Texas. Recruiting site Rivals ranks him as the 11th best cornerback in the country.

Johnson is the 11th player to commit to Coach Ed Orgeron for the class of 2020. He’s the second cornerback in the class, along with California’s Elias Ricks.

The Tigers 2020 football recruiting class is currently ranked No. 2 by Rivals. Alabama owns the top spot in the Rivals recruiting rankings. The Tide have 14 commits so far.

Here’s the full list for LSU’s 2020 class below. Rivals was used for the star system on the recruits.

Five-star recruit

Elias Ricks, cornerback, California

Four-star recuits

Lorando Johnson, cornerback, Texas

Jaden Navarette, linebacker, California

Demon Clowney, defensive end, Maryland

Alec Bryant, defensive end, Texas

Jordan Berry, defensive tackle, California

Max Johnson, quarterback, Georgia

Courtland Ford, offensive lineman, Texas

Kayshon Boutte, wide receiver, New Iberia

TJ Finley, quarterback, Ponchatoula

Three-star recuit

Camron Jackson, defensive tackle, Haynesville

