Lake Charles woman’s family remembers her three years after she was shot and killed

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Three years ago, on April 10, 2016, LaShuntae Benton of Lake Charles was shot and killed at a party while she was attending Southern University in Baton Rouge.
“It’s painful to be here three years later, my heart still can’t fathom the thought of losing my child," Theresa Tillman, Lashuntae’s mother, said.
Tillman said it’s frustrating that three years later no one has been charged with her daughter’s death.
“You definitely don’t deserve to die from a senseless crime you had no part in and that nobody gets, you know, brought to justice for. I mean--that’s heart-wrenching for a mother to have their child gunned down and then you don’t prosecute anyone for," Tillman said.
Since her daughter’s death, Tillman is working towards getting a degree in criminal justice in hopes of becoming a detective and solving her daughter’s case.
“If I have to solve her case, I will. There’s no way you can have two suspects and not hold them accountable, that’s just injustice," Tillman said.
She said her daughter inspired her to continue her education.
“It’s really for her you know, she couldn’t complete hers, so I’m going to complete mine," Tillman said. “So, I’m not just achieving a degree, I’m also being an honor grad, so I’m really walking in my daughter’s footsteps. Instead of her walking in mine, I’m walking in hers.”
Tillman plans to graduate with an associate’s degree from SOWELA in December. She also urges that anyone who may have information should come forward to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.