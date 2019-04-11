FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and breezy day ahead; severe threat increases Saturday

The breezy south winds that began to arrive on Wednesday will continue today, with onshore winds keep afternoon temperatures in the range of the lower 80s today as some additional clouds begin to build as a rather weak front moves closer from the west. The front will stall near the region tonight but only produce a sprinkle or two at most for Southwest Louisiana. Gusty south winds will continue into the evening and the onshore winds will not allow temperatures to drop much below the middle 60s.