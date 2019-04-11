First Alert Forecast: Rain chances increasing with strong to severe storms possible on Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day, the clouds will stick around. At times it will seem mostly cloudy, other times it will seem mostly sunny. So, the clouds will be all over the place today. There is the chance for a couple showers in a few places. Particularly later this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be warm today reaching the lower 80s. It will also be windy throughout the day.
This evening, the winds will begin to relax a little bit. There will still be a slight breeze, but it will not be as bad as this afternoon. There will be plenty of clouds around. Some of those clouds could bring some rain as well. I have a 20% chance of a few showers as a weak cold front moves in.
Overnight, there should be a lot of clouds around and also a few showers. It will not be a washout, but rather some light to moderate rain. Not everyone will see rain tonight. North of I-10 has a better chance for that. With the clouds around tonight and the southerly winds, the temperature will only cool down to the mid 60s.
Friday will remain a dreary looking day. I have increased the rain chance to 30%. There will likely be a few showers in the afternoon and evening. It shouldn’t be a washout, but I would be prepared for some rain. I do not expect a lot of sunshine. I wouldn’t be surprised if there were a peek or two every now and then, but it will overall be limited. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s for the afternoon high.
This next weekend will have a lot of rain around. Saturday is the day to try to be indoors. There will likely be rain scattered throughout the day. At times, there will be some thunderstorms as well. As far as any severe weather, it is possible. It is still a long way out, so it could change. This is something we will monitor over the next few days.
As the cold front sweeps through the area Saturday, it will bring a lot of rain, especially in the afternoon and evening. By Saturday night, most of the rain will start to come to an end. There will be no more strong storms by that time; only some light rain.
It is trending that Sunday will actually be a nice day. There may be some morning showers, but the rain will come to an end by the afternoon. We may even get to see the sunshine as well! It will start off on a dreary note but will end on a beautiful note.
By next week, the weather is looking better. There should not be any rain on Monday, but there will be a few clouds. There will also be plenty of sunshine mixed in as well. So, it should be a nice start to next week. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s in the afternoon. Tuesday should also be a nice day, but with a few more clouds.
By Wednesday next week, the rain will be back. Another cold front will be moving through from the west. Since it is from the west, it will not affect our temperatures very much. The rain will likely last through the day on Wednesday and should come to an end by Thursday next week. The clouds will be around and then the sunshine will come back out.
