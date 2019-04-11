Diocese of Lake Charles list of credibly accused clergy

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Diocese of Lake Charles has released a list of clergy credibly accused of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Clerics of the Diocese of Lake Charles
Juan Alers, Diocesan Priest
- Born: 1943.
- Ordained: 1969 for the Archdiocese of San Juan in Puerto Rico.
- First Affiliated with the Diocese of Lake Charles: 1987.
- Assignments in the Diocese of Lake Charles: Parochial Vicar, Our Lady Help of Christians, Jennings; Pastor, Sacred Heart of Jesus, Oakdale; Chaplain, Torrance County Detention Center, New Mexico.
- Accusation: Sexual Misconduct with minors.
- Location of Misconduct: Puerto Rico.
- Date of Misconduct: 1980-1985.
- Date Allegations Received by the Diocese of Lake Charles: 1997.
- Number of Victims: More than one.
- Response from the Diocese of Lake Charles: Removal from Ministry in 2002.
- Current Status: Deceased (2011).
Mark Broussard, Diocesan Priest
- Born: 1956.
- Ordained: 1986 for the Diocese of Lake Charles.
- Assignments in the Diocese of Lake Charles: Parochial Vicar, Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Lake Charles; In residence, Saint Henry, Lake Charles; Chaplain, Memorial Hospital, Lake Charles; Pastor, Saint Eugene, Grand Chenier.
- Accusation: Sexual Misconduct with Minors.
- Locations of Misconduct: Our Lady Help of Christians, Jennings; Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Lake Charles; Saint Henry, Lake Charles.
- Date of Misconduct: ca. 1980-1991.
- Date Allegations received by the Diocese of Lake Charles: 1994; 2009.
- Number of Victims: More than one.
- Response from the Diocese of Lake Charles: Removal from Ministry in 1994.
- Current Status: Laicized (defrocked) (2013); Incarcerated (2016).
Gerard (Gerald) Smit, Diocesan Priest
- Date of Birth: 1924.
- Date of Ordination: 1950 for the Diocese of Nijmejen, Holland.
- First Affiliated with the Diocese of Lafayette beginning in 1958 and then with the Diocese of Lake Charles in 1980.
- Assignments in the Diocese of Lake Charles (and Lafayette): Parochial Vicar, Saint Joseph, Iota; Parochial Vicar, Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Lake Charles; Parochial Vicar, Saint Ann, Youngsville; Temporary Administrator, Our Lady of the Assumption, Bosco; Parochial Vicar, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Chataignier; Parochial Vicar, Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Lake Charles; Administrator, Saint John Berchman, Cankton; Pastor, Saint John Berchman, Cankton; Pastor, Our Lady of the Lake, Lake Arthur; Pastor, Saint Raphael, Iowa.
- Accusation: Sexual Misconduct with Minors.
- Locations of Misconduct: Youngsville; Cankton.
- Date of Misconduct: 1950s, 1960s.
- Date Allegations received by the Diocese of Lake Charles: 2002; 2010.
- Number of Victims: More than one.
- Response from the Diocese of Lake Charles: Prohibited from all ministry and presenting himself as a priest in 2002; Since Misconduct took place in the Diocese of Lafayette, investigation turned over to the Diocese of Lafayette in 2002.
- Current Status: Sentenced to a Life of Prayer and Penance in 2013, and residing in Pennsylvania.
4) Charles Soileau, Diocesan Priest
- Date of Birth: 1928.
- Date of Ordination: 1957 for the Diocese of Lafayette.
- First Affiliated with the Diocese of Lake Charles: 1980.
- Assignments in the Diocese of Lake Charles (and Lafayette): Parochial Vicar, Saint Peter, New Iberia; Parochial Vicar, Our Lady of Lourdes, Erath; Pastor, Saint Eugene, Grand Chenier; Pastor, Our Lady of the Lake, Lake Arthur; Pastor, Saint Anthony, Eunice; Pastor, Sacred Heart, Oakdale; Pastor, Saint Lawrence, Hathaway; Pastor, Saint Joseph, Vinton.
- Accusation: Sexual Misconduct with a Minor.
- Locations of Misconduct: Houston, Texas; Vinton, Louisiana.
- Date of Misconduct: 1995.
- Date Allegation received by the Diocese of Lake Charles: 1999.
- Number of Victims: One.
- Response from the Diocese of Lake Charles: Removed from Ministry in 1999.
- Current Status: Deceased (2011).
Clerics and religious who were serving in the Diocese of Lake Charles at the time of the
allegation and the diocese was notified of the accusation. The investigation and final disposition
of the allegation was the responsibility of the religious order or diocese.
Kerry Guillory, OFM Conv.
- Conventual Friars (Franciscans).
- Assignments in the Diocese of Lake Charles: Pastoral Assistant, Our Lady of Perpetual Help.
- Accusation: Sexual Misconduct with Minors.
- Location of Misconduct: Jennings.
- Date of Misconduct: 1983.
- Date Allegations received by the Diocese of Lake Charles: 1986; 2015.
- Number of Victims: More than one.
- Response from the Diocese of Lake Charles: Prohibited from ministry in the Diocese of Lake Charles in 1986. The case was then referred to the Conventual Franciscan Province on Our Lady of Consolation, Mount St. Francis, Indiana.
- Current Status: Prohibited from Ministry.
Refer to the Conventual Franciscan Province of Our Lady of Consolation, Mount St. Francis, Indiana for more information.
Brennan Harris, OFM Conv., Conventual Friar (Franciscans)
- Assignments in the Diocese of Lake Charles: Principal of Saint Maria Goretti High School, Lake Arthur.
- Accusation: Sexual Misconduct with Minors.
- Locations of Misconduct: Lake Arthur, Louisiana; Port Arthur, Texas.
- Date of Misconduct: 1983-1987.
- Date Allegations received by the Diocese of Lake Charles: 1991; 1995.
- Number of Victims: More than one.
- Response from the Diocese of Lake Charles: Since he had left the Diocese of Lake Charles before the allegations were received, the Conventual Friars Province of Our Lady of Consolation were informed of the accusations.
- Current Status: Deceased (1993).
Refer to the Conventual Franciscan Province of Our Lady of Consolation, Mount St. Francis, Indiana for more information.
Gregory Mosca, OSB, Olivetan Benedictines
- Assignments in the Diocese of Lake Charles: Pastor, Saint Henry, Lake Charles.
- Accusation: Sexual Misconduct with Minors.
- Locations of Misconduct: Saint Henry, Lake Charles; Houston, Texas.
- Date of Misconduct: 1980-1982.
- Date Allegations received by the Diocese of Lake Charles: 1986; 1993.
- Number of Victims: More than one.
- Response from the Diocese of Lake Charles: Removed from Ministry in 1986.
- Current Status: Deceased (2018).
Refer to the Olivetan Benedictines of the Abbey of Santa Maria di Monte Oliveto Maggiore, Italy for more information.
Simon Palathingal, SBD, Religious Congregation of the Salesians, Bangalore Province
- Date of Birth: 1942.
- Assignments in the Diocese of Lake Charles: Parochial Vicar, Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Lake Charles.
- Accusation: Sexual Misconduct with Minors.
- Location of Misconduct: Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Lake Charles.
- Date of Misconduct: 2000.
- Date Allegations was received by the Diocese of Lake Charles: 2000; 2002.
- Number of Victims: More than one.
- Response from the Diocese of Lake Charles: Prohibited from performing ministry in the Diocese of Lake Charles; Informed the Salesian Provincial of the Accusation in 2001.
- Current Status: Incarcerated in Wisconsin (2004).
Refer to the Salesian Province, Bangalore Province in India for more information.
Valerie Pullman, Diocese of Lafayette
- Assignments in the Diocese of Lake Charles: In Residence, Immaculate Heart of Mary, Lake Charles.
- Accusation: Sexual Misconduct with a Minor.
- Location of Misconduct: Immaculate Heart of Mary, Lake Charles.
- Date of Misconduct: 1987.
- Date Allegation received by the Diocese of Lake Charles: 1999.
- Number of Victims: One.
- Response from the Diocese of Lake Charles: Returned to the Diocese of Lafayette in 1987 before the accusation was received.
- Current Status: Deceased (2017).
Refer to the Diocese of Lafayette for more information.
Cleric who served in the area before Lake Charles became a diocese, and against whom the Diocese of Lake Charles received an accusation.
Richard Chachere, Diocesan Priest of the Diocese of Lafayette
- Assignments in the Lake Charles Area: Parochial Vicar, Our Lady Queen of Heaven.
- Accusation: Sexual Misconduct of a minor.
- Location of Misconduct: Our Lady Queen of Heaven School.
- Date of Misconduct: ca. 1964.
- Date Allegation received by the Diocese of Lake Charles: 2009.
- Number of Victims: One.
- Response from the Diocese of Lake Charles: The Diocese of Lake Charles referred the case to the Diocese of Lafayette.
- Current Status: Deceased.
Refer to the Diocese of Lafayette for more information.
Religious who served in the Diocese of Lake Charles, who appear on other lists of known Perpetrators, and for whom the Diocese of Lake Charles has no knowledge of an accusation of misconduct.
Austin Park, SJ, Jesuits US Central and Southern Province
- Assignments in the Diocese of Lake Charles: In Residence, Saint Philip Neri, Kinder.
- Current Status: Deceased (2013).
Refer to the Jesuits US Central and Southern Province for more information. (Published December 2018)
2) Louis Perrault, CSSp, Holy Ghost Fathers
- Assignments in the Diocese of Lake Charles: Pastor, Sacred Heart of Jesus, Lake Charles.
- Current Status: Deceased.
Refer to the Diocese of San Bernardino in California for more information. (Published October 2018)
Refer to the Congregation of the Holy Spirit Province of the United States for more information.
