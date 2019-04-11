Cracker Barrel in Sulphur reopened

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Cracker Barrel in Sulphur is once again open for business.
The restaurant was shut down temporarily yesterday. When KPLC inquired about the closure we were told it was due to a small fire and that cleanup was underway.
This morning a corporate spokesperson clarified the incident saying that there was no fire and that the fire suppression system had gone off accidentally during routine renovations.
Cleanup is now complete at the restaurant which has undergone an inspection before being reopened to the public.
