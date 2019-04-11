Calcasieu Parish libraries hosting events for National Library Week

April 10, 2019 at 10:47 PM CDT - Updated April 10 at 10:47 PM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - National Library Week is April 7-April 13.

To celebrate the Calcasieu Parish Library system is hosting events each day at a different branch of the system.

Thursday, April 11:

4:00 PM at the Iowa Branch - VR Funday! Come join in the fun and immerse yourself in the world of Virtual Reality. This event is limited to teenagers 13+. Registration is required and parents are required to sign a waiver for each participant. Click here to register!

Friday, April 12:

3:00 PM at the Iowa Branch - ‘Mini’ Comic Con! It’s the 5th Annual Mini Comic Con day. Join the one-day activities. Costuming as your favorite literary or movie character is optional but prizes awarded for best dressed. Try out our trivia contest/scavenger hunt; earn a prize!

