Brentwood Park shooting streamed live on Instagram

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A shooting at Brentwood Park Wednesday night that left one with a bullet wound was streamed live to Instagram, authorities said.
The park Illinois and Brentwood streets is also named WH Buddy Prejean Memorial Park.
The person wounded in the shooting was transported to a local hospital and is in “stable condition,” according to Capt. Kevin Kirkum, with the Lake Charles Police Department.
The shooting began as a planned fight between two subjects, Kirkum said. The fight was streamed on Instagram Live and drew a large crowd. According to Kirkum, during the fight unknown subjects in the crowd began shooting. The victim that was wounded was not part of the fight. Three vehicles were also hit by gunfire.
Over 14 rounds were fired according to Kirkum.
The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about this incident you are asked to call Sgt. Brenda Desormeaux at the Lake Charles Police Department.
