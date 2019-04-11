Big inning helps McNeese down rival Cajuns, 6-3

3rd | In the third, the Cowboys would extend their lead to five runs. Dustin Duhon led the inning off with a solo shot, followed by a two-run homer by Carson Maxwell two batters later. Then, after Clayton Rasbeary reached on a hit-by-pitch, Nate Fisbeck would hit a line drive over the right fielder’s head for an RBI double off the wall. Next batter, Jake Dickerson would then plate Fisbeck on a single into left field to give the Cowboys a 6-0 lead. In the bottom half of the inning, the Cajuns would score three runs on three hits to bring the score to the final 6-3 after the third.