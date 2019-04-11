Big inning helps McNeese down rival Cajuns, 6-3

LAFAYETTE, LA - The McNeese Cowboys defeated the UL Lafayette Ragin Cajuns in Russo Park Wednesday night, 6-3, behind a big five-run third inning to split the season series with the Cajuns.
McNeese (17-16, 4-8 SLC) came out and took control of the game early by taking a 1-0 lead in the second inning and then followed that up with a five run third to get a 6-0 lead behind a solo home run by senior Dustin Duhon, a two-run home run by Carson Maxwell, an RBI-double by Nate Fisbeck, and an RBI single by Jake Dickerson.
The Cajuns (17-19, 6-6 SBC) would respond though in the bottom of the third with their only three runs of the ball game bringing the score to the eventual final score 6-3.
Bryan King (4-1) was credited with the win on the mound and was the first of a combined seven pitchers on the night for the Cowboys. As a staff they would only surrender three runs on nine hits, while walking three and striking out 10 batters.
McNeese will be back on the field Friday night in a weekend series against the New Orleans Privateers at 6 p.m. in Joe Miller Ballpark.
KEY INNINGS
2nd | In the top of the inning, Clayton Rasbeary would lead off with a double down the left field line, followed by a bunt single by Nate Fisbeck to give the Cowboys runners on the corners with no outs. Jake Dickerson would then come to the plate and get the RBI fielder’s choice to plate the first run of the game and give the Cowboys an early 1-0 lead after the second.
3rd | In the third, the Cowboys would extend their lead to five runs. Dustin Duhon led the inning off with a solo shot, followed by a two-run homer by Carson Maxwell two batters later. Then, after Clayton Rasbeary reached on a hit-by-pitch, Nate Fisbeck would hit a line drive over the right fielder’s head for an RBI double off the wall. Next batter, Jake Dickerson would then plate Fisbeck on a single into left field to give the Cowboys a 6-0 lead. In the bottom half of the inning, the Cajuns would score three runs on three hits to bring the score to the final 6-3 after the third.
MCNEESE NOTES
Offense:
The Cowboys were led offensively by Dustin Duhon and Nate Fisbeck, both went 2f-for-4 from the plate, scored one run, and had one RBI. Duhon also had a home run in the game.
Carson Maxwell would go 2-for-5, score one run, hit a home run, and have two RBI’s.
Pitching:
Senior left-handed pitcher Bryan King would get the start for the Cowboys in Wednesday’s game. King would finish with 2.0 IP, giving up no runs on only one hit, while striking out two, and Cayne Ueckert would relieve King to start the third inning and would finish with 2.1 IP, surrendering three runs on five hits, and strikeout one.
Peyton McLemore would enter the game to finish the fifth and keep the Cajuns from scoring with the bases loaded.
Hunter Reeves would then enter the game to start the sixth inning and he would finish with 2.0 IP, surrendering no hits, no runs, and strikeout two batters.
Brad Kincaid and Will Dion would combine to throw the eighth inning. Dion would finish with 1.0 IP, no runs on no hits, and strikeout all three batters he faced.
Aidan Anderson would come in to get the final two outs of the game to get the Cowboy victory.
