Arrest made in four-wheeler theft, four-wheeler still missing

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested in connection with a four-wheeler theft, according to Capt. Kevin Kirkum, spokesperson for the Lake Charles Police Department.
Rob Moore, 29, is accused of stealing a four-wheeler from a victim who was trying to sell the motor vehicle.
According to Kirkum, Moore contacted the victim and met them at an apartment complex on April 4, under the pretense of buying the four-wheeler. Moore then allegedly convinced the victim to let him test drive the four-wheeler and never returned.
A warrant for motor vehicle theft was issued for Moore who was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center. Moore is facing charges of motor vehicle theft. His bond has been set at $35,000.
The four-wheeler has not been recovered yet. Kirkum asks anyone with information to call Det. Joey Romero at the Lake Charles Police Department.
