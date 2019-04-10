Anthony Davis makes a statement with his shirt; Pelicans lose final game of the season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans ended the season with a loss to the Warriors, 112-103, but after the contest most of the talk centered around Anthony Davis.
Davis wore a t-shirt during the game that read “That’s all folks.” The shirt is signaling the end to A.D.'s time in New Orleans.
Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry was asked if Davis is being mischaracterized since his demand for a trade.
“I think he’s a great kid. He’s a very good kid. I think he’s a solid guy. (Inaudible) I think he got some bad advice. If you want me to just tell the truth, and I’ll leave it at that," said Gentry.
Gentry was also asked what his message to the team was after their season-ending loss to the Warriors.
“I told them that we’re going to be good next year and we’re going to make the damn playoffs. I said that and I mean that. I believe that," said Gentry.
