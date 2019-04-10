TOPS expected to be fully funded this year; governor asks students to stay in La.

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - More than 1,200 students from colleges in the UL system celebrated funding stability for higher education at the capitol Wednesday.
By coincidence, it happened on the same day that the state’s universities testified about their needs in front of the House Budget Committee. Lawmakers will have to send some more money to TOPS this year because more students are on the program, but it’s expected to be fully funded. Governor John Bel Edwards asked the students at the capitol to stay in Louisiana once they graduate.
“Our state is in a much better place than we were three years ago. We no longer lead the nation in our disinvestment for higher education and that stability means the world to our state and it actually means an awful lot to you," said Edwards.
The governor is also proposing a boost in higher education funding that will be debated throughout the session, which ends in early June.
