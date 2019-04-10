SWLA Arrest Report- April 9, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 9, 2019.
Carl Joseph Watson, 52, Westlake: First-offense battery of a dating partner, second-degree kidnapping, theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000.
Balie Shae Babin, 28, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Deontez Damal Davis, 23, Lake Charles: Two counts contempt of court, one count of purse snatching.
Isaac De Jay Jemal Thomas, 27, Lake Charles: Production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of Schedule I drugs, first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less), money laudering; transactions involving proceeds of criminal activity, first-offense possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of a Schedule IV drug, illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime or in the presence of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Delbert Leroy Jackson Jr, 49, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Oliver John Martin, 33, Lake Charles: Third-offense synthetic marijuana possession.
Darrick Jerrold Arceneaux Sr, 35, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Lyndal Renee Anderson, 37, Lake Charles: Flight from an officer, resisting police using force or violence, operating a vehicle under suspension forcertain prior offenses, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.
Chelsea Leanne Cessna, 30, Lake Charles: Simple burglary, theft less than $1,000.
Adam Blake Waller, 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court, first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less), theft less than $1,000, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule II drug, parole violation.
Jeremy Carl Harris, 42, Sulphur: Stalking.
Cornelius Matthew Walton, 27, DeRidder: Two counts possession of drug paraphernalia, production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of Schedule I drugs, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of drugs, probation detainer.
Eddy Alaniz Davila, 29, Bridge City, Texas: Two counts contempt of court, first-offense operating while intoxicated.
Kelly Allyn Beckworth, 45, Trinity, Texas: Federal detainer.
Philip Anthony Viator, 24, St. Martinville: Probation violation.
Joshua David Wait, 33, Sulphur: Two counts of contempt of court, 12 counts of out of state detainers.
Ronald Richard Jr, 36, Lake Charles: Three counts of contempt of court, theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.
Tiffany Ann Abshire, 34, Iowa: Contempt of court.
Henry William Ivey, 61, Coldsprings, Texas: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.
Damion Andrew Batiste Sr, 34, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Angela Rochelle’ Taylor, 39, Houston, Texas: ARDC Detainer.
George Scott Haine Jr, 52, Lake Charles: Contempt of court and instate detainer.
Sakortlyn Breoni Winbush, 22, Lake Charles: Two counts contempt of court and one count of theft from $25,000 or more.
Richard Lee Wolf Jr, 38, Westlake: Three counts contempt of court, in park after hours, illegal use of drugs in the presence of a person under the age of 17, first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule III drug.
Murry Dalton Day, 39, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000, two counts of aggravated flight from an officer, flight from an officer, resisting a police officer using force or violence, driving with a suspended license, hit and run driving, car jacking, driving without insurance, theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.
Justin Lee Leger, 31, Sulphur: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000.
Rafael Salud Olalde-Chavez, 25, Bell City: Monetary instrument abuse.
Xavier Jevonte Ducre, 20, Lake Charles: Armed Robbery, armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; use of firearm; additional penalty.
Colethira Xynette McKinley, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Eric Dushon Lambert, 40, Lake Charles: Production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of Schedule II drugs, first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less), illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime or in the presence of drugs, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction of justice.
Aaron Thaddeus Vanschoubroek, 34, Sulphur: Production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of Schedule II drugs.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.