Person riding bicycle collides with car at Ryan, Alamo streets Tuesday night

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A person riding a bicycle collided with a car at the intersection of Ryan and Alamo streets Tuesday night, according to officials with the Lake Charles Police Department.
Capt. Kevin Kirkum said that, according to the officer’s investigation and witnesses, the 2014 Honda Accord was traveling south on Ryan Street and had a green light at the time of the accident, 9:44 p.m. on April 9, 2019. The cyclist collided with the front of the vehicle.
“Witnesses to the accident told the officer that the subject on the bike seemed to just come out of nowhere and strike the vehicle as it was going through the intersection," Kirkum said.
The person riding the bike was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries. No citations were issued.
Officer Bret Dommert was the investigating officer.
CORRECTION: A previous version of this story read that the vehicle struck the automobile. However, witnesses told police that the bike struck the vehicle.
