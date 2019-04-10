McNeese softball falls 4-0 at No. 7 LSU

BATON ROUGE— McNeese softball gave up four early runs to No. 7 LSU Tuesday night and couldn’t find an answer to pitcher Maribeth Gorsuch, who retired the last seven McNeese batters in a 4-0 loss at Tiger Park.
The Cowgirls will return home this weekend to begin a seven game homestand beginning with a Southland Conference series against Central Arkansas. A 5 p.m. doubleheader is scheduled for Friday withthe series finale set for noon Saturday.
McNeese (20-22) managed to get three hits, two coming from senior Justyce McClain and the other one from freshman Alayis Seneca. The Cowgirls committed two errors, one that resulted in a Tiger run.
Cowgirl starter Amber Coons took the loss after giving up three runs, two earned on six hits with on strikeout. Freshman Saleen Flores gave up one unearned run on two with in three innings and Alexsandra Flores didn’t allow a hit in one inning.
LSU (34-8) collected eight hits and was led by Aliyah Andrews’ 3 for 3 plate appearance. Amanda Sanchez was 2 for 3 with one RBI.
Gorsuch remained undefeated at 10-0 on the season and picked up her fifth shutout of the season.
SCORING SUMMARY:
B2- LSU takes the early lead on an RBI single by Sydney Bourg single to right field that scored Michaela Schlattman. (LSU 1, McN 0)
B3- The Tigers score two more runs on three hits. Amanda Sanchez singled to center to score A. Andrews and Amanda Doyle scored on a fielder’s choice. (LSU 3, McN 0)
B4- LSU tacked on another run when Bourg scored on a ground out double play by Sanchez. (McN 4, LSU 0)
NOTES
•- McNeese picked up three hits in the game with senior Justyce McClain collecting two of the three. The other Cowgirl hit came from Alayis Seneca.
•- The two Cowgirls errors are the first errors in the last in the last five games
•- McNeese turned two double plays
•- McNeese left three runners stranded
