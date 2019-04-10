Louisiana holds top three spots in nation for some of most common STDs

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana holds the top three spots in the nation for some of the most common sexually transmitted diseases, and our youth are among those that are most affected.
Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh, the Region 5 Office of Public Health Medical Director, said we need to start spreading awareness now.
“We rank first in congenital syphilis, we rank second in entire United States on the number of chlamydia cases that we get in Louisiana within a year," Cavanaugh said. "We rank third on gonorrhea also third on primary and secondary syphilis.”
Brittany Labauve said Louisiana’s high STD ranking doesn’t come as a shock.
“That does not surprise me," Labauve said. “There’s really not quality sex education in schools so kids aren’t learning it young enough and with enough detail.”
“It is recommended that all sexually active persons, especially are youth, get tested once a year whether they have symptoms or not,” Cavanaugh said.
Students like Jacoby Sam are also getting the message.
“We should hold forums and pretty much get people to come together and talk about it because it’s a big issue," Sam said. "Especially in Louisiana.”
The Department of Public Health allows you to get tested as young as thirteen. All you need is a student I.D.
“We also have several community organizations that operate in our community that provide free testing regardless of status and all of that is confidential," Cavanaugh said. “I know that a lot of people are uncomfortable talking about these type of infections but knowledge is power and when you know your status then that’s relief.”
“Teach your kids about sex starting early, teach them about their bodies, please," Labauve said.
