LHSAA releases 2019 softball playoff brackets

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The LHSAA released its 2019 softball playoff brackets Wednesday. The semifinal and championship rounds for each class will be held April 26-27 at Frasch Park in Sulphur. This is the first season of the new format. Previously, the quarterfinal round would also play in Sulphur.
You can find the seedings and first round matchups down below.
Class 5A
(32) Covington at (1) Sam Houston - 4/12, 4:00 PM
(17) Sulphur at (16) Dutchtown - 4/12, 5:00 PM
(30) Southwood at (3) Barbe - 4/11, 6:00 PM
Click here for the full Class 5A bracket.
Class 4A
(32) Warren Easton at (1) Leesville - 4/11, 5:00 PM
(22) Huntington at (11) DeRidder
Click here for the full Class 4A bracket.
Class 3A
(24) Patterson at (9) Iota - 4/11, 5:30 PM
(25) Baker at (8) South Beauregard
(20) Church Point at (13) Iowa - 4/11, 6:00 PM
(19) Westlake at (14) Jena - 4/11, 5:00 PM
Click here for the full Class 3A bracket.
Division II
(9) St. Louis at (8) Academy of Our Lady
Click here for the full Division II bracket.
Class 2A
(32) DeQuincy at (1) Many
(28) Lakeview at (5) Rosepine - 4/11, 5:00 PM
(29) Welsh at (4) Kinder - 4/11, 5:00 PM
(27) Lake Arthur at (6) Loreauville - 4/12, 3:30 PM
(23) Beekman Charter at (10) Pickering - 4/11, 5:00 PM
(31) East Beauregard at (2) Doyle - 4/11, 5:30 PM @ Doyle Elementary
Click here for the full Class 2A bracket.
Class 1A
(8) Oberlin - BYE
(9) Grand Lake - BYE
(19) Delhi at (14) South Cameron - 4/12, 3:00 PM
(22) Varnado at (22) Merryville
Click here for the full Class 1A bracket.
Class B
(17) Monterey at (16) Lacassine
(25) Fairview at (8) Stanley - 4/12, 5:00 PM
(21) Glenmora at (12) Bell City
(22) Elizabeth at (11) Pitkin
Click here for the full Class B bracket.
Class C
(12) Starks - BYE
(4) Evans - BYE
(14) Reeves - BYE
(7) Hackberry - BYE
Click here for the full Class C bracket.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.