ANSWER: Whenever minor children come to ownership of property, they do not have the legal capacity to manage it (i.e. sell, mortgage, convey, invest, deposit etc). So, a legal guardian (in Louisiana they are called Tutors) has to be appointed by a court through a legal process. Louisiana Law believes it is good public policy for the Courts to regulate who can manage a minor’s property (i.e. sign off on deeds, bills of sale, mortgage etc). There also has to be a second person appointed to double check the decisions that are being made by the Tutor. This person is called an “Under Tutor.” In other words, Louisiana Law requires the signatures of both a Tutor and Under Tutor to manage, sell, convey mortgage, etc. a minor’s property. Sometimes the Tutor is required to post a performance bond to insure if fiduciary duty in managing the child’s property. Sometimes, any land owned by the Tutor automatically becomes mortgaged (i.e. designated as security) to secure the Tutor’s fiduciary obligation. Creating Tutorships can get expensive. The court costs alone are gong to be a minimal fo $350.00. Since there are two different mothers, each mother will have to apply to be a Tutor. This means that there has to be two different tutorships which will cost the viewer a minimum $750.00 in costs alone before the viewer even gets to attorney fees. So, the viewer needs to make sure that the care is worth the money and effort before starting out. (See LA CCP 4031 et seq)