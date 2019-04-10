Lake Charles police officer accused of false imprisonment and sexual battery

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles police officer was arrested after being accused of sexual battery and false imprisonment, according to Kim Myers with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Logan L. Manuel, 22, of Lake Charles was arrested on April 6 after detectives with the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about Manuel.
The investigation began with the victim telling detectives she was at Manuel’s home on the morning of April 6, at which time she and Manuel got into a verbal argument.
The victim told detectives that she tried to leave the home but Manuel grabbed her by the hair, pulled her down, and took her phone as well as her keys from her.
The victim went on to say that Manuel grabbed her by the neck and choked her while making homicidal statements towards her. She made a second attempt to leave and Manuel then grabbed her inappropriately and pulled her back towards him, said Myers.
Manuel’s one-year-old son was present in the home at the time of the incident. An arrest warrant was obtained for Manuel in the amount of $250,00 by Judge Clayton Davis.
Manuel was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center and is facing charges of domestic abuse battery child endangerment, domestic abuse battery strangulation, false imprisonment, and sexual battery. His bond is set at $252,500.
Capt. Kevin Kirkum with the Lake Charles Police Department confirmed that Manuel is an officer at the police department. According to Kirkum, Manuel was hired in August, 2018, and at this time is still employed by LCPD.
Det. Brittney Jones is the lead detective.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.