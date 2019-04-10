LaGrange student arrested after gun and drugs found in backpack

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a LaGrange High School student after a gun and drugs were found in his backpack, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation began on Tuesday, April 9, when deputies got a call about a student at LaGrange High with a gun in his backpack.
According to the CPSO Safe School Officers, a disturbance occurred between a group of students during the lunch period. When the deputies approached the group they began to disperse. One of the deputies alleged that a 17-year-old male student walked by him and the deputy detected a marijuana odor coming from the student, Myers said.
During the process of being detained, the student tried to hand the backpack off to another student. Myers said it was at that time the deputy says he observed a handgun in an open section of the backpack.
The backpack was then searched by deputies who found a loaded gun and marijuana inside.
The student was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and is facing charges of illegal possession of a firearm on school campus, possession of marijuana, possession of drugs in a drug free zone, illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile, and possession of a firearm in the presence of narcotics.
