Interviews begin tomorrow for new Calcasieu Parish Registrar of Voters

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - For the first time in 25 years, Calcasieu Parish will be getting a new Registrar of Voters. A Police Jury Committee meets tomorrow to interview the four who have applied for the position.
In March, long-time Calcasieu Registrar of Voters Angie Quienalty announced she was retiring, and a Deputy Registrar has been serving in the interim.
The meeting is at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 10, at the Calcasieu Parish Government Building.
The Police Jury advertised for applicants and received four. The salary is based on a parish’s population and is $77,000 in Calcasieu.
The applicants are listed below:
- Kim Fontenot, Interim Registrar
- Crystal Long, former librarian, now with the Postal Service
- Thaddeus Mayo, title insurance agent
- Russell Price, currently a high school social studies teacher
Calcasieu Administrator Bryan Beam explains the position is critical to the integrity of the election process, "They are the official recorder of registered voters for Calcasieu. That position actually reports to the Secretary of State in Louisiana."
Calcasieu police jurors count on the registrar to help promote voter participation and awareness.
“A lot of the early voting now, duties, fall with the Registrar of Voters, that hasn’t always been the case," Beam said. "Before, we didn’t have early voting. That is also a very big role.”
Beam says each candidate will speak briefly in a public meeting, but interviews will be done in private.
"Each of the candidates will be interviewed individually in executive session, by this committee, because it does get into personal competency, character and other things."
A recommendation will be submitted to the Calcasieu Police Jury which is expected to select a new Registrar at the meeting on Wednesday, April 17.
